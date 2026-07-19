Woman, 91, dead in hospital following Scarborough car crash

Photo shows the scene of a car crash in Scarborough on July 13, 2026. (CityNews/Rob Ramlackhan)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 19, 2026 4:19 pm.

A 91-year-old woman has died in hospital following a serious car crash that happened in Scarborough last week.

Emergency crews were called to the Port Union area, near Lawrence Avenue East and Charlottetown Boulevard just before 4 p.m. on July 13.

The woman was driving a Toyoa Corolla on Lawrence Avenue East while a 38-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Rav 4 on Charlottetown Boulevard.

Police say the 91-year-old woman suffered a medical episode that caused her to run a red light, collide with the Rav 4 and then strike a school building.

She was transported to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The other driver was also brought to a hospital with minor injuries.

In an update provided Sunday, police said the 91-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

A fatal collision investigation is ongoing.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Spain and Argentina are headed to 30 minutes of extra time in the World Cup final

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Spain and Argentina are headed to extra time in the World Cup final following a 0-0 draw through 90 minutes of regulation on Sunday. Spain was absolutely dominant in terms...

11m ago

Trump set to present World Cup trophy to the winning team

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

23m ago

Carney attends World Cup final alongside Trump

Prime Minister Mark Carney flew to East Rutherford, New Jersey to watch the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday. He watched the match from a glassed-in suite alongside his...

13m ago

Shakira, Madonna and many Muppets take the World Cup stage, along with BTS and Bieber

Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS and Shakira each brought a bit of one of their hits to the World Cup's first halftime show in a whirlwind performance Sunday that also squeezed in Burna...

26m ago

Top Stories

Spain and Argentina are headed to 30 minutes of extra time in the World Cup final

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Spain and Argentina are headed to extra time in the World Cup final following a 0-0 draw through 90 minutes of regulation on Sunday. Spain was absolutely dominant in terms...

11m ago

Trump set to present World Cup trophy to the winning team

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

23m ago

Carney attends World Cup final alongside Trump

Prime Minister Mark Carney flew to East Rutherford, New Jersey to watch the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday. He watched the match from a glassed-in suite alongside his...

13m ago

Shakira, Madonna and many Muppets take the World Cup stage, along with BTS and Bieber

Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS and Shakira each brought a bit of one of their hits to the World Cup's first halftime show in a whirlwind performance Sunday that also squeezed in Burna...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Man arrested in connection with fatal North York stabbing

Toronto police officers say the husband of a 29-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

3h ago

1:22
Woman dead after being hit by vehicle near Mississauga Hospital

Peel Regional Police officers say a 20-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle on Queensway West near Mississauga Hospital. Brandon Choghri reports.

4h ago

1:17
Extreme weather hits Toronto and parts of the GTA

Severe thunderstorms hit Toronto and parts of the GTA on Saturday.

20h ago

2:33
Iran suspends ceasefire commitments with U.S. following week of American attacks

Iran says it is dropping its commitments made to the U.S. in the pair's memorandum of understanding. Karling Donoghue explains and takes a look at the latest U.S. casualties in the conflict.

July 18, 2026 5:32 pm EST EST

2:11
Yellow watch for severe thunderstorms in effect for City of Toronto

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued several severe thunderstorm watches across the Greater Toronto Area as a cold front moved across southern Ontario.

July 18, 2026 3:39 pm EST EST

More Videos