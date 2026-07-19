Woman, 91, dead in hospital following Scarborough car crash

A 91-year-old woman has died in hospital following a serious car crash that happened in Scarborough last week.

Emergency crews were called to the Port Union area, near Lawrence Avenue East and Charlottetown Boulevard just before 4 p.m. on July 13.

The woman was driving a Toyoa Corolla on Lawrence Avenue East while a 38-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Rav 4 on Charlottetown Boulevard.

Police say the 91-year-old woman suffered a medical episode that caused her to run a red light, collide with the Rav 4 and then strike a school building.

She was transported to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The other driver was also brought to a hospital with minor injuries.

In an update provided Sunday, police said the 91-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

A fatal collision investigation is ongoing.