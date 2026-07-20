As wildfires burn coast to coast, a look at what’s happening in affected provinces

Buildings are seen from the observation deck of the CN Tower as smoke from forest fires in Northwestern Ontario blankets the city of Toronto, Thursday, July 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 20, 2026 1:02 pm.

Last Updated July 20, 2026 1:19 pm.

More than 930 fires were burning across Canada on Monday, the national wildland fire summary shows.

Many blazes continued to threaten communities in their path, especially in Ontario where evacuations have displaced approximately 1,800 people.

Here’s an overview of what is happening across the country.

ONTARIO

Premier Doug Ford says wildfires have been moving quickly in the province’s north, expanding to 735,000 hectares from 650,000 hectares burned last week.

As of Monday morning, there were 190 active fires, of which 56 were not under control.

Ford also said that approximately 1,800 people have been forced to leave various communities since the fires ramped up.

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BRITISH COLUMBIA

More than 100 wildfires are burning in British Columbia after a rash of lightning strikes and new blazes erupted over the weekend.

They include an out-of-control wildfire near Kimberley, B.C., near Alberta, where more than 8,000 residents have been told to be ready to leave.

Four other fires have been identified as highly visible, or a possible threat to public safety and critical infrastructure. Hundreds of properties have been evacuated or put on alert in the Boston Bar area in the Fraser Canyon.

The weather agency said Sunday that poor air quality and reduced visibility are expected across multiple regions over the next couple of days.

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NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

The Northwest Territories reports 201 active wildfires burning in the region, with 194 out of control.

It says seven new fires were reported as of Monday morning.

Environment Canada has issued very high-risk air quality warnings for parts of the Northwest Territories.

_

NOVA SCOTIA

Nova Scotia fire crews say a wildfire burning northeast of Halifax is being contained.

Officials say the Mooseland Road fire covers about 14.5 square kilometres and has not grown since Sunday.

An evacuation order for approximately 100 homes and cottages was lifted Sunday morning.

Two Department of Natural Resources helicopters remained at the site Monday, about 100 kilometres northwest of Halifax, to help with surveillance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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