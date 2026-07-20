Four suspects wanted for allegedly breaking into Annex home several times

Toronto police are searching for four suspects who allegedly broke into home in The Annex several times over two days.

Officers were called to the home in the area of Spadina Road and Dupont Street on June 18 for reports of a break and enter.

It’s alleged several suspect broke into the home at some point between June 16 and June 18. They returned to the home several times and loaded stolen items into a white rental van, police allege.

Over $30,000 worth of wine and spirits, art work, and personal documents were stolen from the home.

They are search for three males suspects and one female.

The first male suspect is described as approximately 40 years old, average height and build, wearing a grey baseball cap, a greyish blue hoodie with a green Under Armour logo on the front, light blue shorts, white socks, and black running shoes.

Another one of the male suspects is approximately 35 years old with a slim build, wearing a blue baseball cap, black sunglasses, a red hoodie sweater underneath a black winter jacket, black pants and white shoes.

The female suspect is described as approximately 35 years old with a slim build, straight blonde hair (possibly a hairpiece), wearing all black clothing, and black boots.

The final male suspect is approximately 35 years old, medium build and height, with a tattoo on his left forearm, wearing a green hoodie with “TERROR” written in yellow text on the back and front, black shorts, grey and black sneakers, and was carrying a black cooler bag.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact police.