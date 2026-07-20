41 Canadian-linked victims and suspects potentially identified in international drug-facilitated sex assault networks investigation

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) say they have potentially identified 41 Canadian-linked victims and perpetrators in a multinational initiative that targets online networks connected to drug-facilitated sexual assault (DFSA).

The initiative, dubbed Project Medusa, aims to identify and disrupt such networks with a focus on offences in intimate-partner settings and facilitated through online communities. It is led by the U.K. and Germany and supported by Europol. Several other partner countries are also participating including Canada.

Canadian participation is coordinated via the Europol National Contact Point Canada (NCP Canada) within the RCMP’s Federal Policing International Operations (FPIO) program.

“The objective of Project Medusa is to identify offenders and protect victims, many of whom may be unaware they are being victimized,” says the RCMP in a press release.

Leads received by NCP Canada are analyzed and distributed to relevant police services for investigation. The findings may then be shared with domestic and international law enforcement partners as appropriate for further investigation.

Project Medusa has identified 156 victims and perpetrators internationally as of July 2. It has also generated 274 new investigative leads and identified four previously unknown online communities linked to DFSA.

“Participating countries have also initiated 113 investigations, safeguarded 158 victims, and made 57 arrests since the project’s launch in April,” said the release.

“To date, Project Medusa has potentially identified 41 Canadian-linked victims and perpetrators. The RCMP and a number of Canadian police agencies are actively engaged in investigations related to the project.”

The project’s objectives are also being supported by the RCMP’s Behavioural Sciences Investigative Services (BSIS) which assesses and coordinates referrals related to suspected DFSA cases that are received from international partners.

“BSIS Criminal Intelligence is also providing tactical intelligence support to help identify suspected Canadian offenders, support police investigations, enhance victim safeguarding efforts, and contribute to preventing further victimization,” as per the release.

No further details about the Canadian-linked victims and perpetrators can be released as the investigations are ongoing.