Karate brown belt from Mississauga is heading to Ontario Summer Games

12-year-old Jayden Jacome.

By Alex Seixeiro

Posted July 20, 2026 9:31 am.

It was back in 2023 when 12-year-old Jayden Jacome attended a Karate camp and since then Jayden has seen a rapid rise among the junior ranks in Canada.

Jayden has competed in 7 Karate Ontario qualifying tournaments and earned enough points to qualify for the Karate Canada Junior National Championships which took place this past May in Edmonton. Jayden has also qualified for the Ontario Summer Games later this month in Waterloo.

Jayden Jacome – Karate

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Jayden? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!

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