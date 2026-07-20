Magnitude 5.6 earthquake rumbles off B.C. coast west of Vancouver Island

An official looks a seismograph at an observation post near a recent volcanic eruption in Carita, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 20, 2026 11:55 am.

Last Updated July 20, 2026 12:17 pm.

PORT HARDY — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has struck under the ocean off Vancouver Island.

Earthquakes Canada says the quake happened at 11:41 p.m. local time on Sunday 219 kilometres southwest of Port Hardy on Vancouver Island’s northern tip.

It struck about 10 kilometres beneath the surface of the ocean floor, and the federal agency says there was no risk of tsunami.

The earthquake’s epicentre is located near a number of major Vancouver Island communities including Campbell River, about 300 kilometres away, and Port Alberni at 330 kilometres away.

The agency reports that the earthquake was felt as far away as Metro Vancouver, more than 450 kilometres to the southeast.

Shaking was also reported in northern Vancouver Island.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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