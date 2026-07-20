Police seek people responsible for break-in at Eagles’ running back Saquon Barkley’s home

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) walks off the field during halftime or an NFL wild card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press,

Posted July 20, 2026 11:55 am.

Last Updated July 20, 2026 1:33 pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are searching for the people responsible for a weekend break-in at the home of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Police in Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, were called to the home early Saturday for a report of a burglary in progress. When they arrived, they said the suspects had fled. The home was occupied at the time and no one was hurt, police said.

“Mr. Barkley and his family were not harmed during this incident,” police said in a news release. They released a photo of a white SUV, saying it may be involved in the break-in.

Police said they did not receive any other reports about break-ins in the area. Police were investigating the possibility that Barkley’s home was targeted.

The Chester County District Attorney’s office is assisting in the investigation.

“We are asking the public to help us identify those responsible by checking any home security cameras for suspicious activity in the area” from early Saturday, the office said in a statement.

Police and the district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment Monday.

Phone messages seeking comment also were left with representatives of the Eagles and Barkley.

In May, Argentine police arrested two Chilean citizens suspected of being part of a transnational gang that orchestrated burglaries at the homes of well-known athletes, including stars from the NBA and NFL.

According to local police, the two were part of a crime ring that targeted the homes of prominent athletes in the U.S. and Argentina, including NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and former tennis player Juan Martín del Potro.

Targets also included the homes of NBA players Luka Doncic and Mike Conley Jr.

In 2024, the NFL issued a security alert to teams and the players’ union following the burglaries involving the homes of Mahomes and Kelce.

Barkley took a step back from his record-setting 2024 season when his 2,504 yards rushing in the regular season and playoffs were the most ever, as Philadelphia’s offense was less potent last season. He still managed to rush for 1,140 yards and scored nine total touchdowns.

The Associated Press

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