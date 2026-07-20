Social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate expected in Miami court

FILE - Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan arrive an event, April 11, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool, File)

By The Associated Press,

Posted July 20, 2026 12:07 am.

Last Updated July 20, 2026 6:22 am.

MIAMI (AP) — Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate are scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate in Miami on Monday after they were arrested to face rape and sex trafficking charges in the United Kingdom.

The Tates are being held in federal detention following their arrest on Saturday. In the coming weeks, a U.S. district judge will consider whether they meet the conditions for extradition.

An attorney for the brothers, Joseph McBride, blasted the latest charges as “filth and slander.” On Sunday, McBride said he was confident the extradition request would be denied.

Prosecutors in Britain said the new charges relate to four further victims and were brought after authorities received evidence from Bedfordshire Police in southeastern England. The charges that span alleged incidents between 2010 and 2017 include rape, assault, trafficking and offenses relating to “indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.”

The brothers already face previous charges of rape, bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain relating to three other alleged victims in the U.K. between 2012 and 2015.

The new allegations are the latest in a long-running international legal saga involving the Tates that has spanned the U.S., Britain and Romania. The brothers have repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Their social media empire promoting wealth, male dominance and misogyny has made them among the world’s most polarizing internet personalities.

The dual U.S. and British citizens moved to Romania in 2016. They were arrested there in 2022, accused of participating in schemes to lure women for sexual exploitation. They denied those allegations and the Romanian case hasn’t gone forward because of legal and procedural problems.

Last year, they were allowed to leave Romania and flew to Florida.

The Associated Press

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