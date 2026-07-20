Suspects arrested after allegedly trying to steal shopping carts full of power tools: York police

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 20, 2026 3:04 pm.

Last Updated July 20, 2026 3:13 pm.

Four suspects are facing charges and a fifth remains at large after they allegedly tried to steal shopping carts full of power tools from a store in Markham, York Regional Police (YRP) report.

Officers were called to a store in the Fairburn Drive and Highway 7 area on Sunday, July 19 at around 7:45 p.m. after police say loss prevention personnel allegedly spotted several suspects from previous theft incidents loading power tools into shopping carts.

“Loss prevention followed the suspects as they exited the business without making any payment and began loading the stolen property into a vehicle,” police alleged in a release.

“As the suspects got into the vehicle and were about to flee, officers arrived on scene and attempted to contain it. The suspect vehicle made contact with a police vehicle, and five suspects fled on foot.”

YRP say after a short foot pursuit four of the five suspects were arrested and the tools were recovered.

No description is available for the outstanding suspect.

Mohit Sharma, 36, of no fixed address, Manpreet Singh, 30, of Brampton, Vishavjeet Singh, 22, of Mississauga and Sukhinder Rakhra, 43, of Kitchener face a number of theft-related charges.

YRP says at the time of their arrests, all four men were on separate release orders for unrelated offences.

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Vishavjeet Singh

Vishavjeet Singh. HANDOUT/York Regional Police
Sukhinder Rakhra

Sukhinder Rakhra. HANDOUT/York Regional Police
Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma. HANDOUT/York Regional Police
Manpreet Singh.

Manpreet Singh. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

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