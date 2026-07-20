Toronto man and Ajax woman charged in human trafficking investigation

Nygel Wright, 30, of Toronto (left) and Kristin Hendren, 34, of Ajax (right) have been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Toronto. HANDOUT/ Toronto Police Service

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 20, 2026 3:16 pm.

Toronto police have made two arrests connected to a human trafficking investigation that began in March in Toronto and Ajax involving a 27-year-old victim.

Police allege the two accused trafficked the victim through a combination of deception, coercion and control. It is also alleged that the victim was taken to different locations to meet clients to perform sexual services and the money earned by the victim was surrendered to the accused and kept by them.

A search warrant was executed on July 16 by police at an address in the City of Toronto and Nygel Wright, 30, of Toronto was arrested.

He is facing a total of 12 charges including assault, forcible confinement, trafficking in person comprehensive, advertising another person’s sexual services and material benefit from sexual services.

On the same day, a search warrant was executed by police in the City of Ajax, resulting in the arrest of Kristin Hendren.

The 34-year-old woman from Ajax is facing five charges including trafficking in persons by recruiting comprehensive and material benefit from sexual services.

Both accused were scheduled to appear at the at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on the same day as the arrests.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims and are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

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