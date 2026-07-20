Toronto police are investigating after officers found evidence of gunfire inside a motel room in the city’s east end late Monday morning.

Police were called around 10:29 a.m. to a motel near Kingston Road and Bellamy Road for reports of a firearm discharge. When officers arrived, they located damage to the walls consistent with gunfire.

No injuries were reported, and police say no victim or suspect was located at the scene. No arrests have been made.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation, and officers are working to determine what led to the gunfire.

Police are asking anyone with information — including cell phone video, surveillance footage or witness details — to contact investigators.