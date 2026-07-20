U.S. Ambassador Hoekstra set to speak at Edmonton conference on regional partnerships

EDMONTON — The U.S. Ambassador to Canada is set to speak in Edmonton today at a regional economic conference.

The agenda for the Pacific Northwest Economic Region’s annual summit says Pete Hoekstra is to talk about how regional partnerships support cross-border relationships.

The organization was established in 1991 by five U.S. states, three western provinces and the Yukon and Northwest Territories to promote collaboration.

Many politicians and industry officials on both sides of the border are scheduled to speak at the conference, including Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

The agenda says Smith is to give a keynote speech about energy and trade opportunities and how the region is set to benefit.

Other topics at the conference include forest management, artificial intelligence, agriculture and tourism.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2026.

The Canadian Press