Toronto police say a rideshare passenger is in critical condition after the Uber they were travelling in left the roadway and slammed into a pole in Etobicoke early Monday.

The single-vehicle collision happened just before 3 a.m. on The Queensway west of South Kingsway, where officers were called to reports of a serious single‑vehicle crash involving an Uber travelling westbound.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio the rear passenger — a female customer riding in the back seat — suffered life‑threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital. The driver was not hurt.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the vehicle to veer off the road, including whether speed may have played a role.

The Queensway remains closed between South Kingsway and Park Lawn Road.

The investigation is ongoing.