Brampton woman facing nearly 40 charges in series of rental fraud incidents

A Brampton woman is facing nearly 40 charges in connection to several incidents of rental fraud.

Peel police say an investigation found the suspect allegedly advertised homes, including basement apartments, between May 2025 and Feb. 2026, for rent on various social media platforms.

The alleged victims would sign rental agreements and send deposits for the first and last month’s rent. When they arrived at the properties with their belongings, many of whom had already moved out of their previous residences, they would find the rentals were not available.

Investigators allege there were 17 incidents with combined financial losses exceeding $60,000. None of the victims received the promised accommodations or had their money returned, Peel police say.

Savreet Kaur, 27, was arrested on July 13 and is facing 38 counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of obstruct police. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.