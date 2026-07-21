Cross-border bridge celebration ‘inappropriate’ after Trump’s tariff threats: Canada

On August 19th, a range of Canadian goods will face 50% tariffs from the United States. Some industry voices say this is change in U.S. tactics, not strategy. The Prime Minister says Canada's goal remains a lasting trade agreement.

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 21, 2026 5:29 pm.

Last Updated July 21, 2026 7:04 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government said Tuesday that in light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats, Canada will not be celebrating the opening of the Gordie Howe International bridge with the United States.

“It would be inappropriate to proceed with a celebratory event between the two countries,” said Jenna Ghassabeh, spokesperson for Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson, in an emailed statement.

A Canada-only celebration is expected to take place Friday and the bridge is still set to open next Monday.

Sources with knowledge of the event, who spoke on condition they not be named, said invitations had been sent out for the Friday event. They said the decision for the event to be Canada-only was made earlier Tuesday and attendees were notified in the afternoon.

Trump said Monday he was going to hit an array of Canadian products with 50 per cent tariffs in 30 days. American officials said the new levies are a response to provincial bans on U.S. alcohol, Canada’s supply-managed dairy system and quotas on American cars.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he spoke with President Donald Trump Tuesday morning and they agreed to intensify trade negotiations.

Neither Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer nor the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority have yet responded to a request for comment.

The bridge connecting Ontario and Michigan was a visual reminder of the close proximity and integration between the province and U.S. state. It is named after legendary Canadian hockey player Gordie Howe who led the Detroit Red Wings to four Stanley Cup victories.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said Howe was known for kindness, respect and his tenacity to win.

“Even though the celebration of the Gordie Howe Bridge opening will not be as robust as any of us would have hoped, I remain committed to celebrating the long-term positive impact this new border crossing will have on our regional economy for generations to come,” Dilkens said in a text message to The Canadian Press.

“Canadians will continue to follow the example shown by Gordie Howe and we hope everyone would aspire to demonstrate the ideals he represents.”

The bridge has also come to symbolize the upended relationship between Canada and the United States with Trump’s return to the White House.

Its opening was delayed previously after the Trump administration sought to renegotiate the bridge deal following pushback from the billionaire Moroun family, which owns the competing Ambassador Bridge and is a significant Republican donor.

A ribbon-cutting event had been scheduled for June 12 to officially open the $6.4-billion bridge, but a White House source told The Canadian Press that U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick intervened.

In the weeks that followed, Lutnick and U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra led negotiations on the new deal.

Lutnick had already thrown the bridge’s future into disarray in February.

The New York Times reported Lutnick met with a member of the Moroun family just before Trump issued a social media post threatening to block the bridge’s opening if the United States wasn’t compensated.

A deal to open the bridge was announced July 10 but its details have caused confusion. Carney has said Canada and the U.S. will split net revenues — after operational costs — over the course of the first 15 years.

The U.S. portion will go into a regional economic development program in Michigan, while Canada can use its share to repay the construction debt.

The Bloomberg news service has reported there is no provision to cover debt servicing costs in the deal.

The 15-year agreement to open the bridge is separate from the deal Ottawa signed in 2012 which saw Canada shoulder the costs of construction.

The original deal, signed with former Republican Michigan governor Rick Snyder, remains in place and after 15 years all toll revenues will go to Canada until the full construction cost is repaid. After that, the toll revenues will be split with Michigan.

The bridge’s ownership is shared between Michigan and the Government of Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2026.

— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington with files from Sarah Ritchie in Ottawa

The Canadian Press

The Gordie Howe Bridge is shown under construction between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Friday, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doctor at SickKids hospital charged with possessing, accessing child sexual abuse material

A doctor at Toronto's prestigious Hospital for Sick Children is facing charges following an internet child exploitation investigation by Toronto police. Toronto Police's Internet Child Exploitation...

4h ago

Nine premiers agree to direct-to-consumer alcohol sales from out-of-province

The premiers of nine provinces announced Tuesday that they're removing major barriers to interprovincial sales of alcohol.

1h ago

Brampton woman facing nearly 40 charges in series of rental fraud incidents

A Brampton woman is facing nearly 40 charges in connection to several incidents of rental fraud. Peel police say an investigation found the suspect allegedly advertised homes, including basement apartments,...

3h ago

Former Toronto cop Derek McCormick pleads guilty in Project South case

One of the Toronto police officers charged in February in connection to a wide ranging probe into police corruption and organized crime has plead guilty Tuesday to two of the six charges that were brought...

4h ago

Top Stories

Doctor at SickKids hospital charged with possessing, accessing child sexual abuse material

A doctor at Toronto's prestigious Hospital for Sick Children is facing charges following an internet child exploitation investigation by Toronto police. Toronto Police's Internet Child Exploitation...

4h ago

Nine premiers agree to direct-to-consumer alcohol sales from out-of-province

The premiers of nine provinces announced Tuesday that they're removing major barriers to interprovincial sales of alcohol.

1h ago

Brampton woman facing nearly 40 charges in series of rental fraud incidents

A Brampton woman is facing nearly 40 charges in connection to several incidents of rental fraud. Peel police say an investigation found the suspect allegedly advertised homes, including basement apartments,...

3h ago

Former Toronto cop Derek McCormick pleads guilty in Project South case

One of the Toronto police officers charged in February in connection to a wide ranging probe into police corruption and organized crime has plead guilty Tuesday to two of the six charges that were brought...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Toronto Pearson to undergo $1.5B revitalization project

Toronto Pearson International Airport has unveiled a $1.5-billion revitalization plan for Terminals 1 and 3 to modernize aging infrastructure and “improve the fluidity of the Pearson journey,” as per a press release on Tuesday.

7h ago

2:23
Strong storms on and off across the GTA

Strong storms and thunder is expected to impact regions in the GTA on and off throughout the day.

9h ago

3:30
Toronto mayor seeks to ban 'surveillance pricing' at grocery stores

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is looking to ban “surveillance pricing” at grocery stores across the city in an effort to curb what she describes as “unfair price gouging” that uses customer’s personal data to charge more for groceries.

7h ago

1:28
18-year-old female arrested over Miway bus stabbing, male teen injured

A 17-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital overnight after an alleged stabbing onboard a Mississauga bus, Peel police say.

7h ago

0:27
Six whales from Marineland begin their journey to their new homes

Six beluga whales have been shipped from Marineland to their new homes in the U.S.

20h ago

More Videos