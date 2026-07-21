Doctor at SickKids hospital charged with possessing, accessing child sexual abuse material

A doctor at Toronto’s prestigious Hospital for Sick Children is facing charges following an internet child exploitation investigation by Toronto police.

Toronto Police’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit began the investigation in January 2026 after an electronic device was allegedly used to access and download child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

“In February 2026, members of the ICE unit executed search warrants at the Hospital for Sick Children and at a private residence,” a police release states.

“Multiple electronic devices were seized, including a work computer.”

On Tuesday, July 21, officers arrested Dr. Dilan Dissanayake, 44, of Toronto.

Police confirm he is a doctor at the hospital, but add that at this time “investigators have found no evidence that the child sexual abuse and exploitation material is connected to his practice as a physician.”

He’s been charged with possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and access child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

SickKids Hospital ‘deeply upset’ about allegations

SickKids Hospital released a statement about the charges Tuesday, saying it is “deeply upset and dismayed” and condemns the alleged behaviour by the suspect.

“We understand that this news is concerning and the safety and well-being of our patients, families and staff remain our highest priority,” the statement reads.

“SickKids has not been notified of any risk to patients and families, and the Toronto Police Service has indicated there is no evidence that the charges are connected to Dr. Dissanayake’s medical practice.”

SickKids adds that Dr. Dissanayake was placed on immediate leave once it became aware of the investigation.

SickKids says patient families who received care from Dr. Dissanayake and have concerns can email patient.relations@sickkids.ca.