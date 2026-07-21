Former Toronto cop Derek McCormick pleads guilty in Project South case

One of the Toronto police officers charged in February in connection to a wide ranging probe into police corruption and organized crime has plead guilty Tuesday to two of the six charges that were brought against him.

Derek McCormick, one of seven current and retired officers charged in the investigation dubbed Project South, has entered a guilty plea for theft under $5,000 and breach of trust (stealing found property) in the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto.

The charges carry a conditional sentence of 10 months and McCormick, now retired, is expected to be sentenced by Justice Jonathan Bliss on Tuesday.

The other four charges, including three more counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of obstruction of justice are set to be withdrawn as per court documents.

Project South began in June 2025 when York Regional Police dismantled an alleged plot to murder a member of corrections management who was working at a Ontario correctional institution.

The seven-month-long investigation found officers unlawfully accessed information, which was then funneled to criminals who carried out shootings and other violent offences.

Nineteen other suspects from across the GTA who are not Toronto police officers are also facing a long list of charges with some facing conspiracy to commit murder offences, attempt to commit murder and multiple drug trafficking offences.

With files from Meredith Bond