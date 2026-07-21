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Teen stabbed on Mississauga bus, female charged with attempted murder

Photo shows the scene of a stabbing in Mississauga. (CityNews/ Bertram Dandy)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 21, 2026 5:24 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2026 6:30 am.

A 17-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital overnight after an alleged stabbing onboard a Mississauga bus, Peel police say.

Authorities were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Watline Drive, in the city’s Britannia area just before 2 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen with stab wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Police say an 18-year-old female was arrested and charged with several offences, including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, and obstructing a police office.

She remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

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