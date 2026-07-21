Teen stabbed on Mississauga bus, female charged with attempted murder

A 17-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital overnight after an alleged stabbing onboard a Mississauga bus, Peel police say.

Authorities were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Watline Drive, in the city’s Britannia area just before 2 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen with stab wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Police say an 18-year-old female was arrested and charged with several offences, including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, and obstructing a police office.

She remains in custody pending a bail hearing.