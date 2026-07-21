Toronto Pearson airport unveils new revitalization plan for Terminals 1, 3

A flight display board at Pearson International Airport in Toronto. CITYNEWS / Ricardo Alfonso

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 21, 2026 9:54 am.

Toronto Pearson International Airport has unveiled a $1.5-billion revitalization plan for Terminals 1 and 3 to modernize aging infrastructure and “improve the fluidity of the Pearson journey,” as per a press release on Tuesday.

The contract has been awarded to Norr-Dialog – a joint venture between two Ontario firms – and PCL construction, headquartered in Canada.

“Norr-Dialog is leading planning, architecture, engineering and integrated design, while PCL Construction has joined as Construction Manager at Risk. Together, these two partners will help deliver the transformation of our terminals, creating a stronger foundation for future growth and passenger experience improvements,” said the release.

The program aims to speed up and smooth out the airport experience with investments in gates, passenger processing areas and customs and immigration facilities.

Improvements will include expanded terminal spaces, better baggage processing, modernized check-in areas, and advances security screening as well as refreshed lounges and more in-terminal charging stations.

“We’re elevating the travel experience so Toronto Pearson can continue its part in fueling Canada’s economy by welcoming more passenger growth and offering better customer experience,” said Pearson President and CEO Deborah Flint.

Construction will take place in stages so that the airport can continue to operate safely and minimize disruption for passengers.

Earlier in 2026, airport officials unveiled a $3-billion suite of measures focused on increasing air traffic and tightening on-time performance with improvements ranging from repaved runways to “modernized retail” and possible terminal expansions.

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Specific measures as part of that large investment included an expanded airfield, a new “high-speed taxiway,” upgrading 20,000 airfield lights as well as 30 kilometres of baggage infrastructure.

For the decades ahead, Toronto Pearson International Airport staff have repeatedly touted their 10-year Pearson LIFT (long-term investments in facilities and terminals) plans.

By the 2030s, officials expect to increase the number of travellers through the airport up by a third to 65 million.

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