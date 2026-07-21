Woman arrested for impaired driving after crashing into Etobicoke hydro pole

Photo shows the scene of a collision in Etobicoke on July 21, 2026. (CityNews/Bertram Dandy)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 21, 2026 6:49 am.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested for impaired driving overnight after crashing into an hydro pole in Etobicoke.

Police were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Aylesbury Road just after 1:30 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Detectives say the woman struck a hydro pole causing it to fall and also causing live wires to be exposed near a TTC bus.

No injuries were reported, but police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene for impaired driving.

Roads in the area were cleared of debris and reopened around 4 a.m.

No other details were provided.

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