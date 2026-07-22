$24K worth of cocaine seized, 6 people charged in GTA drug trafficking investigation

Six people have been charged in connection with an investigation into cocaine trafficking in York Region and the Greater Toronto Area.

York Regional Police began investigating in 2025 after officers became aware of a person involved in trafficking controlled substances and firearms in York Region and surrounding areas.

Investigators identified more suspects over several months, culminating in the execution of search warrants on July 16, 2026, at homes in Aurora, Vaughan and Toronto.

During the probe, officers seized 28 ounces of cocaine with an estimated street value of $24,000, four firearms, one replica firearm, a vehicle, a motorcycle and $66,000 in cash.

Six people from Toronto, Aurora and Vaughan are facing 40 charges between them related to drug trafficking and firearms:

Antonio Augustino, 35, of Vaughan

Paulo Melo, 55, of Toronto

Sandra Rocha, 55, of Toronto

Shahriar Daliri, 33, of Aurora

Carmelo Parisi, 30, of Aurora

Tyler Agnel, 29, of Aurora

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information should contact them or Crime Stoppers.