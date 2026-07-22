Brampton couple wins $70M Lotto Max jackpot after Mother’s Day gift turns into ‘the surprise of a lifetime’

Audrey and Wills W., of Brampton have won $70 million dollars with the Lotto Max jackpot after Willis unknowingly gifted the winning ticket to his wife of 34 years,

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 22, 2026 10:14 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2026 10:30 am.

A Brampton couple who came to Canada from Jamaica “with nothing” are now celebrating a life‑changing $70‑million Lotto Max jackpot, all thanks to a Mother’s Day gift.

Audrey and Wills W., longtime lottery players, won the massive prize in the May 8 draw. The ticket — a Lotto Max Quick Pick — was a simple Mother’s Day present from Wills to Audrey.

Audrey was the first to check the ticket using the OLG app.

“I saw the winning amount on the screen, turned to Wills, and said, ‘Look at this — is this $70?’ He glanced at it and said, ‘No, look again because there are so many more zeros!'” she recalled. “When I realized it was $70 million, I was shocked… I started jumping on the bed in excitement and then fell to my knees overcome with joy.”

Their daughter had already suspected the truth. After hearing news reports that the winning ticket was sold in Brampton, she told her parents she was convinced they were the winners — hours before they even checked the ticket. When they finally shared the news, she simply smiled and said, “I knew it!”

A dream decades in the making

The couple, who immigrated to Canada decades ago “with humble beginnings,” say the magnitude of the win still feels surreal. Wills described the moment the reality set in.

“I could feel it pulsing through my body. I may look calm and cool on the outside, but I’m thrilled on the inside,” he said.

Audrey said they’re approaching the windfall with gratitude and caution.

Audrey and Wills W., longtime lottery players, won the massive prize in the May 8 draw. Photo: OLG.

“We don’t have any big plans yet, but we’ll take things slowly and work with our trusted advisors… We came to Canada with nothing. We worked hard, learned to save, and never lived beyond our means. It will take a while to get used to this.”

The couple says their loved ones will be the first to benefit.

“Our family and friends will benefit from this win. We want to share and lift others up,” Audrey said.

Plans for the future

They already have a few personal dreams in mind. Audrey hopes to build her dream home in Jamaica, spending winters there and summers in Canada and also plans to renovate her kitchen in Brampton — a place where she loves to cook for family and friends. Wills, a vintage‑car enthusiast, hopes to purchase and restore classic cars.

Both are eager to travel, especially to the Caribbean, where Audrey says she loves “the sunshine, the sand, and the drinks with the little umbrellas in them.”

“As long as I have my wife, a nice home, and the sun is shining, everything is good.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Canco One Stop Gas Station on Steeles Avenue in Brampton.

Related:

The couple, who immigrated to Canada decades ago "with humble beginnings," say the magnitude of the win still feels surreal. Photo: OLG. MORGAN KITCHEN
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