Canadian Blood Services calling for donors amid serious drop in supply

TORONTO — Canadian Blood Services says it is facing a shortage as blood donations have plummeted over the last several weeks.

The agency says the blood supply has decreased by nearly 20 per cent since June 1.

It is urging people across Canada to book a blood donation appointment, noting that the shortfall is beyond the usual drop in donations during the summer months.

Canadian Blood Services says all blood types are needed and that there are fewer donation appointments booked than expected in all provinces.

The agency manages the blood supply in all provinces except Quebec.

A spokesperson for Héma-Quebec says it is has also seen a decline in blood donations since the end of June.

“Héma-Québec needs approximately 1,000 blood donations every day to meet the needs of patients across the province,” Patrice Lavoie said in an email on Wednesday.

“Summer is traditionally a more fragile period for the blood supply. Many regular donors are on vacation or simply forget to book an appointment,” he said.

Canadian Blood Services said it needs about 18,000 blood donations a week to keep pace with hospital demand throughout the rest of the country, but there has been a shortfall of between 1,500 and 2,500 appointments each week.

“Blood has a shelf life of only 42 days, so today’s donation will quickly make its way to a patient,” said spokesperson Ron Vezina in a news release on Wednesday.

“We need to ensure hospitals have the blood they need for everyday care and emergencies, especially as we head into the August long weekend when trauma cases and other urgent care needs could see an increase.”

Canadian Blood Services said it is adding more opportunities for people to donate blood, including more weekend appointments at its centres. In addition, several plasma-specific donor centres will accept whole blood donations.

People can book donation appointments at blood.ca, on the GiveBlood app or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE.

In Quebec, people can book appointments through hemaquebec.ca.