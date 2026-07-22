Canadian drone company Landing Zones signs partnership deal with Airbus

The Airbus stand at the Paris Air Show Tuesday, June 17, 2025 in Le Bourget, north of Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 22, 2026 9:46 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2026 10:15 am.

TORONTO — Canadian drone company Landing Zones has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Airbus Defence and Space for advanced uncrewed aerial systems.

The agreement includes an investment from Airbus and representation on Landing Zones’ board of directors.

Landing Zones will also serve as a dedicated representative for Airbus Defence and Space Services in Canada.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Landing Zones founder and chief executive Spence Fraser says the investment accelerates the company’s threat emulation technologies focused on modern drone threats.

The Airbus deal follows an investment in Landing Zones by the Business Development Bank of Canada’s StrongNorth Fund in April.

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