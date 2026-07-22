Receipt left inside allegedly stolen SUV leads Hamilton police to 16‑year‑old suspect

Hamilton police cruiser. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 22, 2026 1:33 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2026 1:34 pm.

Hamilton police say a seemingly ordinary fast‑food receipt left inside a stolen vehicle helped officers track down and arrest a 16‑year‑old boy in a theft investigation earlier this week.

Officers were called around 7:50 a.m. on Monday, July 21, to the area of Hwy. 8 and King Street East after reports of an abandoned black Ford Explorer blocking a live lane of traffic. The SUV was found unoccupied with its hazard lights flashing.

Investigators soon learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in Halton Region earlier this month.

While examining the SUV, officers found what appeared to be a fast‑food receipt — but the timestamp on the slip quickly became a crucial lead for investigators.

Police attended the restaurant, reviewed CCTV footage from the corresponding transaction, and spotted a male youth who was recognized by officers. Investigators then went to the teen’s residence, where he was arrested.

The 16‑year‑old suspect is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with a youth sentence order. He was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seeks answers after mystery object appears to fall from sky and crash into car on Hwy. 427

An 18-year-old driver had an encounter with a UFO on Highway 427 earlier this month. In this case, though, UFO stands for Unidentified 'Falling' Object. Ayden Koo was driving in the northbound lanes...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

SickKids doctor's licence suspended after arrest on child sex abuse material charges

The organization that regulates Ontario's medical profession says it has suspended the licence of a doctor at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children who was arrested Tuesday on charges related to child sexual...

1h ago

$24K worth of cocaine seized, 6 people charged in GTA drug trafficking investigation

Six people have been charged in connection with an investigation into cocaine trafficking in York Region and the Greater Toronto Area. York Regional Police began investigating in 2025 after officers...

1h ago

Brampton-based Roshel in the mix as Canada narrows search for armoured vehicle fleet

As Canada gears up to spend 2 per cent of its GDP on defence by the end of this fiscal year, it's investing nearly $5 billion in a new fleet of armoured and unarmoured land utility vehicles. CityNews has...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man seeks answers after mystery object appears to fall from sky and crash into car on Hwy. 427

An 18-year-old driver had an encounter with a UFO on Highway 427 earlier this month. In this case, though, UFO stands for Unidentified 'Falling' Object. Ayden Koo was driving in the northbound lanes...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

SickKids doctor's licence suspended after arrest on child sex abuse material charges

The organization that regulates Ontario's medical profession says it has suspended the licence of a doctor at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children who was arrested Tuesday on charges related to child sexual...

1h ago

$24K worth of cocaine seized, 6 people charged in GTA drug trafficking investigation

Six people have been charged in connection with an investigation into cocaine trafficking in York Region and the Greater Toronto Area. York Regional Police began investigating in 2025 after officers...

1h ago

Brampton-based Roshel in the mix as Canada narrows search for armoured vehicle fleet

As Canada gears up to spend 2 per cent of its GDP on defence by the end of this fiscal year, it's investing nearly $5 billion in a new fleet of armoured and unarmoured land utility vehicles. CityNews has...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Mother's Day gift wins Brampton couple $70M jackpot

Audrey and Wills W., of Brampton have won $70 million dollars with the Lotto Max jackpot after Willis unknowingly gifted the winning ticket to his wife of 34 years,

5h ago

3:07
'It fell from the sky': Driver searching for answers after object strikes vehicle

Ayden Koo was driving on Highway 427 near Toronto Pearson International when dash cam footage from his vehicle shows a mysterious object strike his vehicle. Pat Taney reports

5h ago

2:56
Vehicle fire spreads to Scarborough plaza, leaving tenants displaced

Toronto fire crews knocked down an overnight blaze that began with a vehicle fire and spread into a two‑storey commercial and industrial plaza on Eglinton Avenue East early Wednesday.

4h ago

2:43
Cooler temperatures across the GTA before weekend warm up

The GTA is expected to have cooler temperatures for the mid-week before the forecast heats up again.

37m ago

2:35
Cooler tomorrow, sunny and seasonal rest of the week

It will be a little bit cooler tomorrow before temperatures return to seasonal heading into the weekend with lots of sunshine. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

More Videos