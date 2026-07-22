Hamilton police say a seemingly ordinary fast‑food receipt left inside a stolen vehicle helped officers track down and arrest a 16‑year‑old boy in a theft investigation earlier this week.

Officers were called around 7:50 a.m. on Monday, July 21, to the area of Hwy. 8 and King Street East after reports of an abandoned black Ford Explorer blocking a live lane of traffic. The SUV was found unoccupied with its hazard lights flashing.

Investigators soon learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in Halton Region earlier this month.

While examining the SUV, officers found what appeared to be a fast‑food receipt — but the timestamp on the slip quickly became a crucial lead for investigators.

Police attended the restaurant, reviewed CCTV footage from the corresponding transaction, and spotted a male youth who was recognized by officers. Investigators then went to the teen’s residence, where he was arrested.

The 16‑year‑old suspect is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with a youth sentence order. He was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.