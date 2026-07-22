Manitoba Premier Kinew ‘willing to entertain’ Alberta to Ontario pipeline

CHARLOTTETOWN — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Wednesday he’s open to a west-east pipeline being pitched by his counterparts in Alberta and Ontario.

Kinew, speaking to reporters at a meeting of premiers in Charlottetown, said the pipeline could make Canada stronger and that there are workers in his province who would be eager to help build it.

“I love Alberta, I love Albertans, so (I’m) willing to entertain the idea,” he said.

The pipeline proposal was announced earlier this month by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The line would stretch 3,300 kilometres from Hardisty, Alta., to refineries in Sarnia, Ont., going through Saskatchewan and Manitoba and not crossing into the U.S.

Smith and Ford have said it would move 500,000 barrels of crude per day and reduce Canada’s need to import refined oil. No private company has stepped forward to build or operate it, and Ford said he was open to government footing the bill.

Kinew’s office didn’t directly address questions about the proposal when it was announced, saying instead that major projects need to be built the right way — a stance the premier repeated Wednesday.

“If it’s going to make Canada stronger, great, but of course we want to see things done in the right way,” he said.

“We want Indigenous governments onside. We want workers taken care of. We want the environmental concerns all looked after.”

Kinew insisted his comment doesn’t represent a change in position for him or his government.

Smith told reporters later Wednesday that she was “delighted” to hear Kinew was open to supporting the project.

An estimated cost and timeline for the project is expected to be shared by Ford’s government before the end of the year, after it finishes a feasibility study.

Smith said that in the meantime her priority is the West Coast oil pipeline her government is spearheading, which was referred to Ottawa’s major projects office earlier this month. She said there’s a lot of work to do to get that pipeline approved before a self-imposed goal to start construction by September 2027.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe previously said he’s on board with the west-east pipeline.

Ford has said the pipeline could include an offshoot connecting to the Port of Churchill in northern Manitoba.

Kinew said Wednesday it’s a possibility.

He also said a port extension could be seen as a favour to gain his support.

“Everyone’s throwing each other bones,” Kinew said.

“I think it’s an exciting time to be a Canadian — lots of economic development on the horizon.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2026.

— By Jack Farrell in Edmonton

The Canadian Press