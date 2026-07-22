Number of charges reduced for some accused in Project South police corruption probe

The number of charges against some of the accused in a sweeping organized crime and police corruption probe in the GTA has been reduced as the case against them moves forward in Superior Court.

Seven Toronto police officers and one retired constable were among 27 suspects charged under Project South, a massive investigation by York Region police that uncovered allegations of bribery, conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking, among other offences.

Investigators have identified Brian Da Costa and Toronto police Const. Timothy Barnhardt as key figures in the investigation, and each faced a long list of charges when Project South arrests were announced in February.

But court documents filed last month after the cases against 13 of the accused proceeded by direct indictment in Superior Court in Toronto show that Barnhardt now faces 10 charges instead of the 17 initially laid against him, and several of the 16 charges Da Costa initially faced are also not listed.

Investigators have alleged that Barnhardt gave confidential information to Da Costa, accused of being a key figure in a criminal network, which was then used in a suspected murder plot against a correctional officer and other crimes.

Some of the others officers accused in Project South also appear to have a reduced number of charges.

It is not unusual for Crown prosecutors to narrow the list of charges in complex prosecutions that involve multiple accused.

The case has been adjourned until September.

Recently unsealed court documents have suggested a link between Project South and the case of former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding, who is accused of running an international drug trafficking ring.

The documents show that a man accused by U.S. authorities of helping co-ordinate cocaine shipments for Wedding was investigated for his potential involvement in the alleged plot to kill a Toronto corrections facility officer, which sparked the Project South probe. That man has not been criminally charged as part of Project South.