P.E.I. premiers meeting continues as U.S. tariff threats loom

Ontario Premier Doug Ford leaves a meeting at the Council of the Federation meeting in Charlottetown on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese The Canadian Press

By Eli Ridder, The Canadian Press

Posted July 22, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2026 5:14 am.

CHARLOTTETOWN — Canada’s premiers will continue meetings in Prince Edward Island this morning, the second day of an annual summer gathering.

All 13 leaders will spend several hours behind closed doors today before speaking to reporters this afternoon.

The talks between provincial and territorial leaders have been punctuated by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of a new 50-per-cent tariff on some Canadian goods.

Premiers say they are backing urgent, intense and fair trade negotiations between the federal government and the United States so Canada can avoid the increased levies.

The premiers met virtually with Prime Minister Mark Carney yesterday, and plan to meet with him in-person tomorrow.

Meanwhile, nine premiers yesterday signed a deal to allow brewers and distillers to sell alcohol directly to consumers regardless of what province or territory they live in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2026.

Eli Ridder, The Canadian Press

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