Overnight vehicle fire spreads through Scarborough commercial plaza

Toronto Fire Services says the call came in at 2:27 a.m. for reports of a vehicle on fire at 2390 Eglinton Ave. E., near Ionview Road and Kennedy Road. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 22, 2026 5:26 am.

Toronto fire crews knocked down an overnight blaze that began with a vehicle fire and spread into a two‑storey commercial and industrial plaza on Eglinton Avenue East early Wednesday.

Toronto Fire Services says the call came in at 2:27 a.m. for reports of a vehicle on fire at 2390 Eglinton Ave. E., near Ionview Road and Kennedy Road. When firefighters arrived, they found flames had extended from the vehicle into the building.

The incident was upgraded to a Level 2 alarm, bringing additional crews to the scene. Firefighters were able to suppress the blaze quickly, limiting further damage to the plaza.

Toronto paramedics treated two patients, though neither required transport to hospital.

Officials say there is no indication at this time that the fire is suspicious.

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