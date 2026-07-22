The Big Story

Trumps threatens tariffs on Canada – again

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump at a working luncheon during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 22, 2026 7:19 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2026 7:20 am.

Another round of 50 per cent tariffs are coming for a number of Canadian goods, ranging from dairy, hockey sticks to hair wigs.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has since agreed to intensify negotiations in the coming weeks. U.S. President Donald Trump’s reason for the tariffs was to address what he calls Canada’s “discrimination against and unreasonable and unequal treatment of U.S. commerce.”

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Joseph Steinberg, economics professor from the University of Toronto, to discuss whether or not the new duties should be interpreted symbolically, and how Canadian businesses should brace for impact.

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