Toronto loses fourth straight as Mesa’s two RBI singles power Rays past Blue Jays 4-2

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) looks down after being pulled from the game while playing against The Tampa Bay Rays during sixth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 22, 2026 10:50 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2026 10:51 pm.

Victor Mesa Jr. had two RBI singles as the Tampa Bay Rays topped the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Wednesday for their third-straight win.

Chandler Simpson’s sacrifice fly in the sixth gave Tampa Bay (59-42) its first lead of the game, with Mesa tacking on a run in the next at bat. Pinch-hitter Ben Williamson drew a bases-loaded walk for the Rays’ third run of the sixth.

Mesa’s RBI single in the second had tied it 1-1 for the American League East-leading Rays.

Griffin Jax (6-7) pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits and a walk, but striking out five. Relievers Cam Booser, Kevin Kelly and Bryan Baker preserved the win.

Alejandro Kirk’s third home run of the season gave Toronto (46-56) a glimmer of hope in the seventh inning before it dropped its fourth straight. George Springer’s ground out scored Nathan Lukes for a 1-0 lead in the first.

Braydon Fisher gave up a run in 1 1/3 innings as the Blue Jays’ opener. Spencer Miles followed with 3 2/3 scoreless innings, before Jeff Hoffman (5-7) gave up three unearned runs in 2/3 of an inning. Mason Fluharty completed the sixth for Hoffman before, Tyler Rogers, Brendon Little and Louis Varland each had a scoreless inning.

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