Toronto loses fourth straight as Mesa’s two RBI singles power Rays past Blue Jays 4-2

Victor Mesa Jr. had two RBI singles as the Tampa Bay Rays topped the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Wednesday for their third-straight win.

Chandler Simpson’s sacrifice fly in the sixth gave Tampa Bay (59-42) its first lead of the game, with Mesa tacking on a run in the next at bat. Pinch-hitter Ben Williamson drew a bases-loaded walk for the Rays’ third run of the sixth.

Mesa’s RBI single in the second had tied it 1-1 for the American League East-leading Rays.

Griffin Jax (6-7) pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits and a walk, but striking out five. Relievers Cam Booser, Kevin Kelly and Bryan Baker preserved the win.

Alejandro Kirk’s third home run of the season gave Toronto (46-56) a glimmer of hope in the seventh inning before it dropped its fourth straight. George Springer’s ground out scored Nathan Lukes for a 1-0 lead in the first.

Braydon Fisher gave up a run in 1 1/3 innings as the Blue Jays’ opener. Spencer Miles followed with 3 2/3 scoreless innings, before Jeff Hoffman (5-7) gave up three unearned runs in 2/3 of an inning. Mason Fluharty completed the sixth for Hoffman before, Tyler Rogers, Brendon Little and Louis Varland each had a scoreless inning.