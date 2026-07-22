Toronto man charged after allegedly robbing store with rock: police

Toronto police officers say they have arrested and charged a man suspected of robbing a store with a rock.

Officers say they were called to a business in the Fort York Boulevard and Bathurst Street area at around 10:40 p.m. on July 1.

Investigators say a man entered the store and approached an employee while wielding a rock.

The suspect allegedly demanded money, and the frightened employee complied.

The suspect fled with a quantity of cash, a police release states.

An investigation commenced and on Tuesday, officers say they executed a search warrant, arresting a suspect and seizing clothes worn during the alleged robbery.

Ronald Leon Aaron Arrindell, 41, of Toronto, is facing charges of robbery with an offensive weapon, uttering threats, and theft under $5,000.

The charges have not been tested in court.