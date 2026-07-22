Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a youth on a TTC bus in the city’s east end last week.

Officers were called around 4:05 p.m. on July 16 to the Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue area after reports of a sexual assault involving a young passenger.

Investigators say the youth boarded a TTC bus at Victoria Park Station and sat in the first row behind the driver. A man then boarded the bus and sat directly beside the victim. Police allege the suspect engaged the youth in conversation before sexually assaulting them.

The man exited the bus at Danforth Avenue and continued on foot.

Police have released images of the suspect and are appealing for the public’s assistance. He’s described as male, approximately 5-foot-8, and is believed to be 30 to 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a green polo shirt, dark grey sweatpants and dark fisherman-style sandals.

Investigators say the case is being treated as a sexual interference investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.