William Shatner reveals he and daughter Melanie faced Stage 4 cancer at the same time

William Shatner has revealed that he and his daughter, Melanie Shatner Gretsch, both faced different types of advanced-stage cancer a few years ago.

The 95-year-old Canadian actor said in an interview with People published Wednesday that Gretsch, 61, was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2022 after discovering a lump in her breast.

While she was receiving treatment, in June 2023, Shatner was diagnosed with Stage 4 malignant melanoma that had spread to his lungs and brain.

Both say they are now cancer-free, with Shatner adding they found “the perfect doctors” for their illnesses.

Gretsch, the youngest of Shatner’s three daughters with his first wife, Gloria Rand, said she underwent multiple rounds of chemo, a double mastectomy and 30 radiation therapy treatments.

About a year after her diagnosis, Shatner discovered a lump in his cheek that turned out to be cancerous. The “Star Trek” star underwent surgery to remove the tumour, followed by two years of immunotherapy to treat the cancer in his lungs and brain.

The father and daughter duo say they now are finding renewed gratitude in life.

“I’m thinking of the miracle of a hummingbird, and of my dog taking a ball, and my children,” Shatner said. “I’m aware of the magic of it all.”

The Canadian Press has reached out to Shatner for comment.

Shatner and Gretsch are also launching a new weekly podcast about health, wellness and longevity, debuting July 29.

Dubbed “No Time but Now,” the podcast will see the pair interview health experts and survivors, including death doula Alua Arthur, U.S. Olympian and cancer survivor Scott Hamilton and nutrition researcher Dr. William Li.

Shatner also announced this year that he is working on a metal album featuring several of heavy music’s biggest names, including former Black Flag vocalist Henry Rollins and longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde.

He will debut the project during a live set at Riot Fest, which takes place in Chicago from Sept. 18 to 20.