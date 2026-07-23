2 charged in distraction theft targetting same alleged victim twice

A man and woman have been arrested and charged after Toronto police allege they stole a woman’s jewellery in a distraction theft, and then returned a week later and allegedly tried to rob her again.

Toronto police say the first incident took place on Sunday, June 14, at around 10:30 a.m., when a man and woman driving in the Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue area stopped and approached a woman outside of her home.

Investigators say the suspects engaged the woman in conversation and demanded that they gift her jewellery.

She refused to take it, but the suspects continued to put the jewellery on her, while at the same time removing her more valuable jewellery, according to police.

The alleged victim reported the incident to police.

On July 22, at around 1:30 p.m., the woman called police again after the same two suspects allegedly approached her and attempted to remove more of her jewellery.

“The victim recognized the suspects and police were contacted,” a Toronto Police Service release states. “Officers responded and located both suspects nearby.”

Elena Alexandru, 30, and Ilie Caline, 26, both of Toronto, face charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Alexandru faces a separate charge of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police have released an image of the suspects as they believe there may be more alleged victims.