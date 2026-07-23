Air Canada says 11,000 IAMAW workers have ratified new contract

Air Canada says workers in its technical operations, maintenance and operational support group have ratified their new contract.

The airline says it now has new collective agreements with all of its major unions following the expiration of the previous long-term contracts

Six new collective agreements have been ratified at Air Canada this year.

Air Canada chief executive Michael Rousseau says the airline is well-positioned to advance its strategic plans.

The latest contract covers 11,000 employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The four-year collective agreement is retroactive to April 1 and will run until March 31, 2030.