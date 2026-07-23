Carney, premiers to meet amid new U.S. tariff threats

Prime Minister Mark Carney makes a statement outside the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council in Ottawa, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Eli Ridder, The Canadian Press

Posted July 23, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2026 5:15 am.

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Canada’s premiers in Prince Edward Island today amid new tariff threats from the United States.

The First Ministers Meeting comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders to increase tariffs by 50 per cent on a variety of Canadian goods, ranging from hockey sticks to honey to cement.

The U.S. says the tariffs, to be applied Aug. 19, are in response to provincial bans on U.S. liquor, Canada’s supply-managed dairy system and quotas on certain U.S. vehicles.

The premiers say they’re united behind Carney and his negotiators as the federal government tries to de-escalate trade tensions and work on renewing the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement.

But the country’s 13 provincial and territorial leaders will also come to the table with their own requests for Ottawa to increase federal health care funding and accelerate approval for major projects.

The premiers’ face time with Carney comes at the end of a three-day conference in Charlottetown hosted by P.E.I. Premier Rob Lantz.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2026.

Eli Ridder, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada‑wide arrest warrants issued after deadly Niagara Falls shooting

A man and a woman wanted for second‑degree murder in Niagara Falls remain at large and are now the subject of Canada‑wide arrest warrants, police say. Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police...

2h ago

Man, 21, in hospital following Brampton shooting

A 21-year-old man is in hospital after he was shot in Brampton on Wednesday evening. Officers with Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Dixie Road and Lisa Street just after 9 p.m. Police...

38m ago

Toronto man with alleged links to Hamas facing terrorist charge in connection to 2024 demonstration

A 33-year-old Toronto man with suspected ties to Hamas is facing a terrorism charge following his alleged conduct during a 2024 demonstration. Toronto police say the man attended a pair of pro-Palestinian...

14h ago

Kevin Gausman hoping to start for Blue Jays at home 'one last time'

About an hour after what may have been his final start in Toronto as a member of the Blue Jays, Kevin and Taylor Gausman, holding hands, walked onto the Rogers Centre field, found a spot up the left-field...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada‑wide arrest warrants issued after deadly Niagara Falls shooting

A man and a woman wanted for second‑degree murder in Niagara Falls remain at large and are now the subject of Canada‑wide arrest warrants, police say. Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police...

2h ago

Man, 21, in hospital following Brampton shooting

A 21-year-old man is in hospital after he was shot in Brampton on Wednesday evening. Officers with Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Dixie Road and Lisa Street just after 9 p.m. Police...

38m ago

Toronto man with alleged links to Hamas facing terrorist charge in connection to 2024 demonstration

A 33-year-old Toronto man with suspected ties to Hamas is facing a terrorism charge following his alleged conduct during a 2024 demonstration. Toronto police say the man attended a pair of pro-Palestinian...

14h ago

Kevin Gausman hoping to start for Blue Jays at home 'one last time'

About an hour after what may have been his final start in Toronto as a member of the Blue Jays, Kevin and Taylor Gausman, holding hands, walked onto the Rogers Centre field, found a spot up the left-field...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Sunny for the rest of the week

It will be sunny for the rest of the week with temperatures expected to increase by the weekend. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:53
Thousands of jobs at stake as Canada narrows search for armoured vehicle fleet

Amid Canada's $5 billion investment in a new fleet of armoured and unarmoured land utility vehicles CityNews has learned only two bids remain on the table and one of them is local.

19h ago

0:41
SickKids doctor charged in internet child exploitation investigation

A doctor at Toronto’s prestigious Hospital for Sick Children is facing charges following an internet child exploitation investigation by Toronto police.

18h ago

0:38
Brampton woman arrested over alleged rental scams

A Brampton woman is facing nearly 40 charges in connection to several incidents of rental fraud.

21h ago

2:40
Mother's Day gift wins Brampton couple $70M jackpot

Audrey and Wills W., of Brampton have won $70 million dollars with the Lotto Max jackpot after Willis unknowingly gifted the winning ticket to his wife of 34 years,

21h ago

More Videos