Carney says he could have been more clear about Gordie Howe bridge deal with U.S.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is seen from River Rouge, Mich., connecting Detroit with Windsor, Ontario, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press staff

Posted July 23, 2026 3:48 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2026 5:06 pm.

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he could have done a better job of explaining the details of a deal that will see the Gordie Howe International Bridge open to traffic between Ontario and Michigan next week.

The proposed agreement in principle for the Gordie Howe International Bridge confirms that Canada will share half of net toll revenues with the U.S. for the first 15 years.

The document says Canada’s payments will be made to a United States-Canada Economic Development Fund controlled by the U.S. government.

Carney had said on previous occasions that tolls will not be split with the United States until after Canada’s debt to build the bridge is paid back.

Speaking to reporters in Charlottetown Thursday, the prime minister said he was referring to the original agreement with Michigan, which remains in place and will see tolls split with the state after Canada is paid back decades from now.

Carney acknowledged he was not as clear as he could have been when explaining the nature of the deal in recent weeks.

“Could I have explained it better on a Sunday morning at Stampede? Yeah. With a cowboy hat on? Yes, I could have explained it better,” he said.

Conservatives have accused the prime minister of caving to the United States to get the bridge open and misinforming Canadians about the plan to split tolls.

Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar argued at a news conference in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday that the government “lied.”

“We’ve seen the admission that this has not been the deal that was promised,” he said. “This is now in the string of one-and-a-half years of concession after concession that the prime minister has made … The prime minister has made Canada vulnerable to ad hoc negotiations by an aggressive United States administration.”

Speaking to reporters, Majumdar said that while Carney has the Conservatives’ sympathy when it comes to dealing with a tough and unpredictable negotiator in the United States, he shouldn’t be obscuring the facts on the Gordie Howe Bridge.

NDP MP Heather McPherson said in an email Wednesday that the bridge is critical public infrastructure and Canadians “deserve to know exactly what is happening with it.”

“Mark Carney could have prevented much of this confusion if his government had simply been transparent and clear with Canadians from the beginning,” she said. “Instead, Canadians were given vague and opaque answers by their own government and, at times, had to turn to American media to get basic information about an agreement between our two countries.”

The federal government said Tuesday that in light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats, Canada will not be celebrating the opening of the bridge with the United States.

Trump threatened Monday to hit an array of Canadian products with 50 per cent tariffs in 30 days. American officials said the new levies are a response to provincial bans on U.S. alcohol, Canada’s supply-managed dairy system and quotas on American cars.

Carney said he spoke with Trump on Tuesday morning and they agreed to intensify trade negotiations.

A Canada-only bridge opening event is expected to take place Friday and the bridge is still set to open Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2026.

The Canadian Press staff

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands of jobs, billions of dollars on the line in Brampton defence company's bid to expand

Brampton-based armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel has already outgrown its 400,000 square feet of manufacturing, research and development space. The decade-old company has become the go-to provider...

3h ago

'Nobel Prize' of mathematics awarded to U of T professor Jacob Tsimerman

Jacob Tsimerman, a professor of mathematics at the University of Toronto, has won the Fields Medal, a high-profile international award often described as the "Nobel Prize for mathematics." The...

1h ago

Liquor licence revoked for Etobicoke's Southside Johnny's after tribunal finds bar bought stolen liquor for months

According to evidence presented at the hearing, Southside Johnny's owner John Theodorakakis and manager Yasmin Gomes admitted to purchasing stolen goods.

2h ago

More than $139M worth of drugs, 17 firearms seized in cross-border investigation: OPP

More than $139 million worth of drugs have been seized in a cross-border, multi-jurisdictional investigation, making it one of the most significant drug seizures in Ontario. The investigation, named...

4h ago

Top Stories

Thousands of jobs, billions of dollars on the line in Brampton defence company's bid to expand

Brampton-based armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel has already outgrown its 400,000 square feet of manufacturing, research and development space. The decade-old company has become the go-to provider...

3h ago

'Nobel Prize' of mathematics awarded to U of T professor Jacob Tsimerman

Jacob Tsimerman, a professor of mathematics at the University of Toronto, has won the Fields Medal, a high-profile international award often described as the "Nobel Prize for mathematics." The...

1h ago

Liquor licence revoked for Etobicoke's Southside Johnny's after tribunal finds bar bought stolen liquor for months

According to evidence presented at the hearing, Southside Johnny's owner John Theodorakakis and manager Yasmin Gomes admitted to purchasing stolen goods.

2h ago

More than $139M worth of drugs, 17 firearms seized in cross-border investigation: OPP

More than $139 million worth of drugs have been seized in a cross-border, multi-jurisdictional investigation, making it one of the most significant drug seizures in Ontario. The investigation, named...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:12
Defence manufacturer eyes Brampton Stellantis plant for expansion plans

Founder and CEO of the Brampton-based armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel says he's looking to further expand across the GTA.

4h ago

1:05
OPP seize $139M worth of drugs in cross-border investigation

More than $139 million worth of drugs have been seized in a cross-border, multi-jurisdictional investigation, making it one of the most significant drug seizures in Ontario.

4h ago

2:55
Humidity creeping back up ahead of weekend showers

Humidity across the city of Toronto is set to creep up again after a couple days of cooler temperatures.

2h ago

2:48
Sunny for the rest of the week

It will be sunny for the rest of the week with temperatures expected to increase by the weekend. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

2:53
Thousands of jobs at stake as Canada narrows search for armoured vehicle fleet

Amid Canada's $5 billion investment in a new fleet of armoured and unarmoured land utility vehicles CityNews has learned only two bids remain on the table and one of them is local.

2h ago

More Videos