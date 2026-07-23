More than $139M worth of drugs, 17 firearms seized in cross-border investigation: OPP

Drugs and firearms seized in a cross-border, multi-jurisdictional investigation. HANDOUT/Ontario Provincial Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 23, 2026 11:22 am.

More than $139 million worth of drugs have been seized in a cross-border, multi-jurisdictional investigation, making it one of the most significant drug seizures in Ontario.

The investigation, named Project Bay, started in January 2025 by the Windsor Police Service. The Canada Border Services Agency along with the Ontario Provincial Police were brought in as the scope and complexity of the investigation expanded.

U.S. agencies along with Toronto and Peel police were also involved.

The investigation found a broker-style model was allegedly used within the commercial transportation section, leveraging established connections to facilitate the cross-border movement of drugs. It was also arranged for drivers to allegedly knowingly transport illicit commodities withing legitimate supply chains.

On June 25, 2026, 18 search warrants were executed at homes and businesses in Windsor, Corunna, LaSalle, Brampton and Kleinburg. Two more were executed on July 14 in Markham and Caledon followed by another two search warrants in Brampton.

As a result of the investigation and the search warrants, nearly 1.7 tonnes of illegal drugs along with cash, 17 firearms and cash were seized.

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Suspected Methamphetamine seized during cross-border investigation.

Suspected methamphetamine seized during cross-border investigation. HANDOUT/OPP
Suspected cocaine seized during cross-border investigation.

Suspected cocaine seized during cross-border investigation. HANDOUT/OPP
Suspected cocaine seized during cross-border investigation.

Suspected cocaine seized during cross-border investigation. HANDOUT/OPP
Firearms seized during cross-border investigation.

Firearms seized during cross-border investigation. HANDOUT/OPP

The full list of the items seized are as followed:

  • 973 kg suspected cocaine
  • 660 kg suspected methamphetamine
  • 49 kg opium
  • 230 oxycodone tablets (5mg)
  • 17 firearms, including an anti-tank rifle
  • Ammunition
  • Prohibited devices and weapons including brass knuckles, magazines and baton
  • C$80,000
  • US$10,000
  • One vehicle as offence-related property
  • High-end jewellery
  • Money counters
  • 43 cellphones and six laptops

Twenty-one people are facing 102 charges in connection to the investigation. Nineteen of them have been arrested and another two are wanted.

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