Hit man in former Air India suspect’s murder gets 15 years for unrelated B.C. killing

ABBOTSFORD — A hit man who is already serving a life sentence for the 2022 murder of a former suspect in the Air India terrorist attack has been sentenced to another 15 years for an unrelated killing that took place less than four months earlier.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 25-year-old Tanner Fox was sentenced Wednesday for the manslaughter of 41-year-old Chad Colivas of Abbotsford, B.C.

Police found Colivas with gunshot wounds at his home on March 21, 2022, and he died of his injuries.

IHIT spokeswoman Freda Fong says Colivas was unarmed when he confronted Fox, who had broken into his home, and the incident was not connected to any gang conflict.

Fox was arrested in 2023 with 30-year-old Laetitia Acera, who pleaded guilty to break and enter and was sentenced to four years in prison and two years of probation, while Fox pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a firearm in April.

On July 14, 2022, Fox shot dead Ripudaman Singh Malik in his Tesla at a Surrey business park.

Both Fox and an accomplice pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Malik, who had been acquitted of charges related to the 1985 Air India bombing.

Fox, whose lawyer said he was adopted by his Canadian parents from Thailand when he was three years old, was sentenced last year to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 20 years for the killing of Malik.

He told the court he was “young and dumb” at the time of the hired killing.

Police and prosecutors did not reveal who they believe hired the pair to assassinate the Sikh businessman.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July. 23, 2026.

The Canadian Press