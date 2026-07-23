Canada‑wide arrest warrants issued after deadly Niagara Falls shooting

Police warn that Maroof Bangi, 23, (left), and Josta Grace MacNeal, 30, may now be operating a different vehicle and could be altering their appearance to avoid detection. Photo: Niagara police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 23, 2026 6:15 am.

A man and a woman wanted for second‑degree murder in Niagara Falls remain at large and are now the subject of Canada‑wide arrest warrants, police say.

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service’s Homicide Unit say a Toyota Camry connected to the investigation was located on Wednesday, July 22, by police in Saint‑Eustache, Que. The vehicle had previously been seen travelling on Hwy. 45 in Hastings, Ont., and was described as having LED headlights, damage to the passenger‑side doors, and a cracked front bumper.

Police warn that Maroof Bangi, 23, and Josta Grace MacNeal, 30, may now be operating a different vehicle and could be altering their appearance to avoid detection. Investigators have previously cautioned that MacNeal has a distinctive feather tattoo on the left side of her neck.

Homicide details

The investigation began on Thursday, July 16, when officers were called around 8:50 p.m. to a home on Thorold Stone Road near Dorchester Road for reports of a man who had been shot. Police say two suspects arrived at the residence, shot the victim with a handgun, and fled in a newer‑model white Nissan SUV, possibly similar to a Rogue.

The victim was rushed to hospital by Niagara EMS but died shortly after. Detectives believe the shooting was targeted.

No firearm has been recovered, and police continue to treat both suspects as armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees either suspect is urged not to approach and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of MacNeal or Bangi is asked to contact Niagara Regional Police.

Photo courtesy: Niagara Falls police.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 21, in hospital following Brampton shooting

A 21-year-old man is in hospital after he was shot in Brampton on Wednesday evening. Officers with Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Dixie Road and Lisa Street just after 9 p.m. Police...

41m ago

Toronto man with alleged links to Hamas facing terrorist charge in connection to 2024 demonstration

A 33-year-old Toronto man with suspected ties to Hamas is facing a terrorism charge following his alleged conduct during a 2024 demonstration. Toronto police say the man attended a pair of pro-Palestinian...

14h ago

Carney, premiers to meet amid new U.S. tariff threats

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Canada's premiers in Prince Edward Island today amid new tariff threats from the United States.

3h ago

Kevin Gausman hoping to start for Blue Jays at home 'one last time'

About an hour after what may have been his final start in Toronto as a member of the Blue Jays, Kevin and Taylor Gausman, holding hands, walked onto the Rogers Centre field, found a spot up the left-field...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man, 21, in hospital following Brampton shooting

A 21-year-old man is in hospital after he was shot in Brampton on Wednesday evening. Officers with Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Dixie Road and Lisa Street just after 9 p.m. Police...

41m ago

Toronto man with alleged links to Hamas facing terrorist charge in connection to 2024 demonstration

A 33-year-old Toronto man with suspected ties to Hamas is facing a terrorism charge following his alleged conduct during a 2024 demonstration. Toronto police say the man attended a pair of pro-Palestinian...

14h ago

Carney, premiers to meet amid new U.S. tariff threats

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Canada's premiers in Prince Edward Island today amid new tariff threats from the United States.

3h ago

Kevin Gausman hoping to start for Blue Jays at home 'one last time'

About an hour after what may have been his final start in Toronto as a member of the Blue Jays, Kevin and Taylor Gausman, holding hands, walked onto the Rogers Centre field, found a spot up the left-field...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Sunny for the rest of the week

It will be sunny for the rest of the week with temperatures expected to increase by the weekend. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:53
Thousands of jobs at stake as Canada narrows search for armoured vehicle fleet

Amid Canada's $5 billion investment in a new fleet of armoured and unarmoured land utility vehicles CityNews has learned only two bids remain on the table and one of them is local.

19h ago

0:41
SickKids doctor charged in internet child exploitation investigation

A doctor at Toronto’s prestigious Hospital for Sick Children is facing charges following an internet child exploitation investigation by Toronto police.

18h ago

0:38
Brampton woman arrested over alleged rental scams

A Brampton woman is facing nearly 40 charges in connection to several incidents of rental fraud.

21h ago

2:40
Mother's Day gift wins Brampton couple $70M jackpot

Audrey and Wills W., of Brampton have won $70 million dollars with the Lotto Max jackpot after Willis unknowingly gifted the winning ticket to his wife of 34 years,

22h ago

More Videos