A man and a woman wanted for second‑degree murder in Niagara Falls remain at large and are now the subject of Canada‑wide arrest warrants, police say.

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service’s Homicide Unit say a Toyota Camry connected to the investigation was located on Wednesday, July 22, by police in Saint‑Eustache, Que. The vehicle had previously been seen travelling on Hwy. 45 in Hastings, Ont., and was described as having LED headlights, damage to the passenger‑side doors, and a cracked front bumper.

Police warn that Maroof Bangi, 23, and Josta Grace MacNeal, 30, may now be operating a different vehicle and could be altering their appearance to avoid detection. Investigators have previously cautioned that MacNeal has a distinctive feather tattoo on the left side of her neck.

Homicide details

The investigation began on Thursday, July 16, when officers were called around 8:50 p.m. to a home on Thorold Stone Road near Dorchester Road for reports of a man who had been shot. Police say two suspects arrived at the residence, shot the victim with a handgun, and fled in a newer‑model white Nissan SUV, possibly similar to a Rogue.

The victim was rushed to hospital by Niagara EMS but died shortly after. Detectives believe the shooting was targeted.

No firearm has been recovered, and police continue to treat both suspects as armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees either suspect is urged not to approach and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of MacNeal or Bangi is asked to contact Niagara Regional Police.

Photo courtesy: Niagara Falls police.