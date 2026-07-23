A 19‑year‑old Oshawa man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted two GO Transit employees who asked him to leave the train station in an incident earlier this month.

Durham police were called around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, to the station at 915 Bloor St. W. after reports that a man refused to leave the property when directed by staff.

According to investigators, the accused became aggressive and assaulted two GO Transit employees before fleeing the area. The two employees suffered minor injuries.

Officers searched the surrounding neighbourhood, and police say the suspect was found a short time later hiding in dense brush and tall grass, where the K9 Unit located him and took him into custody without incident.

Emmerson John Forrester, 19, of Oshawa, is charged with two counts of assault. He was released on an undertaking.

Investigators are asking anyone with cellphone video, dashcam footage, surveillance images or information to contact Durham police.