Peel Regional Police (PRP) have introduced a new AI‑powered voice assistant on their non‑emergency phone line — a move the service says will improve call handling, streamline information access, and allow human operators to focus on high-priority, urgent emergencies.

The technology, now live on the 905‑453‑3311 non‑emergency line, guides callers through a short question‑and‑answer process to determine what they need. It can provide information, direct people to online reporting tools or community resources, or transfer them to a live PRP communications operator. Callers can ask for a human operator at any time.

PRP said the non‑emergency line receives more than 273,000 calls a year, representing nearly a third of all calls to Peel’s Communications Centre. Police say call volumes have risen eight per cent since 2020.

Goal is to enhance human service, police force says

All 911 calls will continue to be answered by trained operators. If the AI system detects an emergency or cannot understand or assist a caller, the call is immediately transferred to a human operator.

The system was developed with Hyper, a Motorola Solutions company, building on a partnership that began in 2024. Peel Police say the tool aligns with existing call‑recording practices and has already been adopted by other jurisdictions.

The service notes the new technology complements its broader modernization efforts. In February 2024, Peel became the first large 911 centre in Canada to implement Next Generation 911 (NG911) — a shift it says has since reduced 911 wait times by 78 per cent, with calls now answered in an average of 13 seconds.

Deputy Chief Anthony Odoardi said the goal is to ensure technology enhances human service rather than replacing it.

“At Peel Regional Police, our approach to technology implementation is simple: high‑tech must lead to high‑touch,” Odoardi said. “This technology enhances our ability to connect 911 callers with human call takers when it matters most, while providing an increased level of response and service to those who call the non‑emergency line.”

Residents are reminded to call 911 for emergencies only and 905‑453‑3311 for non‑emergencies.