Toronto police say a 36‑year‑old Mississauga man has been arrested and charged in a human trafficking investigation that began last month and involved allegations of coercion, deception and financial control over a 32‑year‑old woman.

Investigators with the Human Trafficking Unit launched the probe in June 2026, focusing on incidents that occurred in both Toronto and Mississauga.

Police allege the accused trafficked the victim “through a combination of deception, coercion, and control,” forcing her to take sexualized photos that were then distributed online. Officers say the money earned through the victim’s sexual services was surrendered to the accused and kept by him.

On Wednesday, July 22, officers executed a search warrant at a Mississauga address, where they located and arrested Elijah Benjamin. Benjamin is charged with assault, theft over $5,000, procuring, advertising another person’s sexual services, trafficking in persons over 18, among other related offences.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Police say an image of the accused has been released and believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.