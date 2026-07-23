US health officials are investigating a new outbreak of a diarrhea-causing parasite

FILE - This undated photo taken through a microscope provided by the CDC shows Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts found in a fresh stool sample which had been prepared with a formalin solution and stained with safranin. (CDC via AP, File)

By Laura Ungar, The Associated Press,

Posted July 23, 2026 12:43 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2026 12:57 pm.

Federal health officials are investigating a new outbreak involving the diarrhea-causing parasite cyclospora.

The outbreak included 72 people as of Wednesday.

The Food and Drug Administration has not yet identified which products are linked to the illnesses. Officials also have not said where the cases are located. The Associated Press has asked the FDA for more information.

Federal officials earlier this week said they remained focused on lettuce from Taylor Farms as the source of a separate, multistate outbreak. The company last week announced it was recalling iceberg lettuce grown in central Mexico.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that infects food that has come into contact with human feces, most commonly when produce is irrigated or washed with contaminated water. When ingested, the parasite causes intestinal illness marked by “frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Federal and state health authorities have been investigating separate clusters of cyclospora illnesses, including the one traced to Taylor Farms.

Food safety tips include washing hands with soap and water after using the bathroom and before handling food. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers don’t kill cyclospora, but soap and water are highly effective at doing so.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Laura Ungar, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Liquor licence revoked for Etobicoke's Southside Johnny's after tribunal finds bar bought stolen liquor for months

According to evidence presented at the hearing, Southside Johnny's owner John Theodorakakis and manager Yasmin Gomes admitted to purchasing stolen goods.

1h ago

More than $139M worth of drugs, 17 firearms seized in cross-border investigation: OPP

More than $139 million worth of drugs have been seized in a cross-border, multi-jurisdictional investigation, making it one of the most significant drug seizures in Ontario. The investigation, named...

1h ago

Thousands of jobs, billions of dollars on the line in Brampton defence company's bid to expand

Brampton-based armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel has already outgrown its 400,000 square feet of manufacturing, research and development space. The decade-old company has become the go-to provider...

58m ago

Fuel costs on the rise as latest geopolitical turmoil drives up crude oil prices

CALGARY — Fuel costs are on the rise in Canada as geopolitical turmoil drives the price of crude oil to its highest level in more than a month.

38m ago

Top Stories

Liquor licence revoked for Etobicoke's Southside Johnny's after tribunal finds bar bought stolen liquor for months

According to evidence presented at the hearing, Southside Johnny's owner John Theodorakakis and manager Yasmin Gomes admitted to purchasing stolen goods.

1h ago

More than $139M worth of drugs, 17 firearms seized in cross-border investigation: OPP

More than $139 million worth of drugs have been seized in a cross-border, multi-jurisdictional investigation, making it one of the most significant drug seizures in Ontario. The investigation, named...

1h ago

Thousands of jobs, billions of dollars on the line in Brampton defence company's bid to expand

Brampton-based armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel has already outgrown its 400,000 square feet of manufacturing, research and development space. The decade-old company has become the go-to provider...

58m ago

Fuel costs on the rise as latest geopolitical turmoil drives up crude oil prices

CALGARY — Fuel costs are on the rise in Canada as geopolitical turmoil drives the price of crude oil to its highest level in more than a month.

38m ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Humidity creeping back up ahead of weekend showers

Humidity across the city of Toronto is set to creep up again after a couple days of cooler temperatures.

5h ago

2:48
Sunny for the rest of the week

It will be sunny for the rest of the week with temperatures expected to increase by the weekend. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:53
Thousands of jobs at stake as Canada narrows search for armoured vehicle fleet

Amid Canada's $5 billion investment in a new fleet of armoured and unarmoured land utility vehicles CityNews has learned only two bids remain on the table and one of them is local.

37m ago

0:38
Brampton woman arrested over alleged rental scams

A Brampton woman is facing nearly 40 charges in connection to several incidents of rental fraud.

July 22, 2026 10:43 am EST EST

0:41
SickKids doctor charged in internet child exploitation investigation

A doctor at Toronto’s prestigious Hospital for Sick Children is facing charges following an internet child exploitation investigation by Toronto police.

July 22, 2026 2:21 pm EST EST

More Videos