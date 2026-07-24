Car hits pole and flips over in Mississauga injuring 2 people

A driver was airlifted to a trauma centre on Friday afternoon following a serious two-vehicle collision in Mississauga, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the Erindale area, near Dundas Street West and Cedarglen Gate, just before 2:45 p.m.

Authorities say one car hit a pole and then flipped over.

One driver was airlifted to a local trauma centre and another person was transported to a hospital by paramedics.

An investigation is ongoing.