Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence

Tony Romo plays the 7th hole during the practice round of the American Century Championship Celebrity-Am Tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, on Thursday, July 09, 2026. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) © 2026 Santiago Mejia / S.F. Chronicle

By The Associated Press,

Posted July 24, 2026 3:01 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2026 5:43 pm.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — CBS NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has been arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s arrest report, Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests after getting stopped while driving south on Interstate 43 on Thursday. Sheriff’s officials said Romo was taken into custody, booked and released.

He has a court appearance set for Sept. 21.

Romo went to high school about 35 miles from Milwaukee in Burlington, Wisconsin.

The 46-year-old Romo has been the lead game analyst for CBS’ NFL coverage since 2017 after making four Pro Bowl appearances during an NFL career that ran from 2004-16 and was spent entirely with Dallas.

CBS had no comment regarding the arrest.

Romo remains the Cowboys’ franchise leader in career touchdown passes with 248. He held the franchise record for career passing yards (34,183) until Dak Prescott overtook him last season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'This woman was targeted': Suspect in custody after woman fatally shot in Rexdale

Officers were called around 7:23 a.m. to a home on Arborwood Drive, in the area of Humberwood Boulevard and Rexdale Boulevard, for reports of a female victim suffering from a gunshot injury.

updated

4h ago

Car hits pole and flips over in Mississauga injuring 2 people

A driver was airlifted to a trauma centre on Friday afternoon following a serious two-vehicle collision in Mississauga, police say. Emergency crews were called to the Erindale area, near Dundas Street...

31m ago

Human trafficking investigation leads to dozens of charges, multiple arrests in Halton

Dozens of charges have been laid in connection with a months-long human trafficking investigation in Halton Region. Police say “Project Troubadour” spanned several jurisdictions and led to multiple...

32m ago

Second suspect arrested in 2023 Mississauga homicide of delivery driver

Detectives later identified a second suspect, Devaunte Thompson, 26, of Caledon, and issued a Canada‑wide warrant for his arrest on a charge of second‑degree murder.

4h ago

Top Stories

'This woman was targeted': Suspect in custody after woman fatally shot in Rexdale

Officers were called around 7:23 a.m. to a home on Arborwood Drive, in the area of Humberwood Boulevard and Rexdale Boulevard, for reports of a female victim suffering from a gunshot injury.

updated

4h ago

Car hits pole and flips over in Mississauga injuring 2 people

A driver was airlifted to a trauma centre on Friday afternoon following a serious two-vehicle collision in Mississauga, police say. Emergency crews were called to the Erindale area, near Dundas Street...

31m ago

Human trafficking investigation leads to dozens of charges, multiple arrests in Halton

Dozens of charges have been laid in connection with a months-long human trafficking investigation in Halton Region. Police say “Project Troubadour” spanned several jurisdictions and led to multiple...

32m ago

Second suspect arrested in 2023 Mississauga homicide of delivery driver

Detectives later identified a second suspect, Devaunte Thompson, 26, of Caledon, and issued a Canada‑wide warrant for his arrest on a charge of second‑degree murder.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
WestJet offers customers free booking changes ahead of possible strike

WestJet is offering its customers with a free one-time booking changes ahead of a possible strike as unionized flight attendants could take to the picket lines during the long weekend.

6h ago

3:14
Woman killed in targeted shooting outside Rexdale home, police say

Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation in Rexdale after a woman was found with a gunshot wound early Friday morning and pronounced dead at the scene.

7h ago

1:00
Driver arrested after police discover firearm inside the crashed vehicle

Toronto police say a man has been arrested after an early‑morning collision in Scarborough where officers also located a firearm inside the vehicle.

9h ago

1:24
Sunny Friday ahead of weekend storms in the GTA

Friday's sunny skies are likely not to last as rain showers are expected to cloud over the weekend.

5h ago

0:33
Suspicious fire at Richmond Hill home scorches two vehicles: police

York Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a Richmond Hill home where two vehicle were left completely scorched.

10h ago

More Videos