It won’t surprise you know that owning an exotic cat like a lion or tiger is illegal in B.C. — it is in most places, and for good reason. Exotic large cat ownership has led to many preventable tragedies. But there is a middle ground of cat, of breeds much bigger than domestic cats but smaller than cheetah and other big cats, that has remained largely unregulated. Until now.

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Michelle Cyca, the conservation and fellowships bureau chief for The Narwal, who’s been covering the issue, to discuss why the B.C. government is doing this, who it will affect, and what it means for those cats already raised in captivity.

Keep it Factual Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.