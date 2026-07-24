Federal government rejects Ford’s Billy Bishop airport expansion plan

The federal government has rejected a plan to expand Billy Bishop City Airport in Toronto.

Transportation Minister Steven MacKinnon issued a statement on Friday saying that he would not proceed with the expansion plan suggested by Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

“We will always work collaboratively with our partners in studying the region’s connectivity needs and protecting the interests of local residents,” MacKinnon wrote.

“However, we will not pursue any plans that infringe on treasured public spaces like Little Norway Park or Hanlan’s Point Beach, result in elevated noise, have significant environmental impacts, or hinder Toronto’s ability to build much-needed housing,” he added.

The minister’s comments come on the heels of public consultations which ended Friday after a two-week period and elicited more than 87,000 responses.

While an official plan was never released to the public, the Toronto Port Authority, which jointly operates the airport under a tripartite agreement with the City of Toronto and Transport Canada, stated that an expansion would likely cost between $4 and $5 billion, with construction lasting approximately 25 years.

In June, the Ford government passed Bill 110 to seize control of city-owned airport lands in an attempt to bypass municipal laws and get the expansion built by designating the area a “special economic zone.”

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow characterized the move as a “land grab” and called it “undemocratic overreach.”

Meanwhile, environmental and 2SLGBTQ+ rights groups who opposed the plan, raised concerns about noise, air pollution, sewage and the lingering effects that an expanded airport would have on the Island’s visitors and wildlife in the area.

In a social media post shared Friday evening, Chow thanked Prime Minister Carney and MacKinnon for “listening to the people of Toronto.”

“Thank you to everyone who spoke out, shared your voice, and stood up for our community,” Chow wrote on X. “Your relentless advocacy has made a difference. Now that this expansion is not moving forward, we are calling on the Province to return the City’s land.”

“Together, we can continue working to build a waterfront for future generations, with new parks, housing and more” she added.

Ontario still pushing ahead

Despite the set back, the provincial government says it will continue the work to expand the airport.

In a statement to CityNews, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria said, “The benefits are clear: the project will contribute up to $8.5 billion to Canada’s economy every year, create thousands of jobs, and improve connectivity for millions of travellers and businesses across Ontario, North America and beyond.”

“As this work continues, we look forward to seeing and anticipate a plan that ensures the project protects public spaces, including the Toronto Islands, addresses potential noise and environmental impacts,” he added.

Sarkaria says the provincial government would like to expand and improve Little Norway Park, support new housing opportunities in the area, and deliver lasting benefits for local communities.