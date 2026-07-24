‘Stupidest’ Finch West station ramp underscores need for better transit accessibility design: advocates

The AODA Alliance and accessibility advocates are frustrated with Metrolinx for what they call the "stupidest" ramp inside Finch West station in lieu of an elevator directly connecting Lines 1 and 6. Nick Westoll reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 24, 2026 6:11 am.

The Finch West LRT has been open for several months now, but accessibility advocates say they’re frustrated with Metrolinx over the installation of a massive ramp and the omission of an elevator to connect Lines 1 and 6 directly.

“We call this the stupidest ramp in the world because it requires people with disabilities to push their wheelchair up a ramp that’s longer than a 747 jumbo jet,” David Lepofsky, chair of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act Committee and host of the Disability Rights and Wrongs: The David Lepodcast podcast, said.

Lepofsky, who is blind, recently visited the sole direct indoor connection between the TTC Finch West subway station and the Line 6 Finch West station. In a video posted on Monday that has since garnered around 12,000 views, he showed the options riders must use to transfer between the lines: A set of stairs with 23 steps or a three-level ramp that totals approximately 260 feet.

In an interview, he said the ramp doesn’t have the optimal turning radius people with power wheelchairs and scooters need to make the turns without awkward manoeuvres. Lepofsky also said it’s an unusual way for people to go up or down a floor inside a building.

“It’s not that they didn’t know you need an elevator because they have elevators to get from the Line 1 platform to the street, an elevator to get from the Line 6 platform to the street,” he told CityNews.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out they needed an elevator here. They chose not to do it, and they owe us people with disabilities and the public an explanation as to why.”

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CityNews met Darren Parberry, an accessibility advocate and host of the YouTube channel Transit History by Mobility Scooter, at Finch West station to follow him as he attempted to navigate the massive ramp for the first time.

“Are you serious? I don’t know whether I can do it or not,” Parberry said after seeing it in person.

As he went down the ramp, he had to stop at each ramp landing to reverse and accelerate at least once to navigate the turns. Parberry pointed out that small benches installed at each ramp landing created obstructions.

“Someone dropped the ball plain and simple,” he said after reaching the end, calling it frustrating.

“It’s beyond stupidity… It’s bordering on arrogance.”

Parberry also pointed out other accessibility design issues at the station. He said a large, tiled area blocked off after what appeared to be flooding creates a slip hazard. Parberry said tactile guidance leading to multiple elevators wasn’t installed either.

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CityNews contacted staff with Metrolinx, the provincial organization that oversaw the private-sector construction of the Finch West LRT, to ask for an interview about the accessibility issues raised, but no one was made available. However, officials said in a statement that Metrolinx is committed to building a system that is “safe, accessible, and inclusive for all customers.”

“Metrolinx consulted with the TTC and the TTC’s Advisory Committee on Accessible Transit on the design of the connection between Line 1 and Line 6,” the statement said.

“We recognize the importance of ongoing feedback and continuous improvement, and we are undertaking testing with individuals with a wide range of disabilities to better understand customer experiences.”

“We continue to work closely with the TTC to ensure customers continue to have safe, convenient, and accessible access at all of the Line 5 and 6 stations.”

Lepofsky said he wrote to Metrolinx about the issue, but as of Thursday afternoon, he hadn’t heard back from anyone.

With concerns about the installation of transit buildings with longer ramps front of mind, the construction of a new bus terminal and entrance at Islington subway station is also being watched. Public renderings showed a large descent to the existing subway concourse made up of multiple ramps.

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CityNews contacted the TTC to ask about the project, which has been delayed and is set to open in 2027 amid a push to accelerate construction.

“The west entrance ramp was designed with accessibility in mind. It is broken into shorter segments with level landings at the middle and at the ends of each segment, allowing customers to rest or stop as needed along the way,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Consistent with all Easier Access projects, the Islington station designs were presented for review to the design review subcommittee of the Advisory Committee on Accessible Transit. … The Subcommittee’s comments on the Islington designs were addressed and incorporated into the final design where feasible.”

The statement noted a “direct street-to-platform elevator at the west entrance would require building over the existing station structure,” which conflicts with road and property development plans.

Meanwhile, Parberry and Lepofsky said they want to see the situation addressed in a more meaningful way going forward.

“There are lots of able-bodied people, and they figure, ‘Don’t worry, it’s just an inconvenience.’ No, it’s more than an inconvenience; It’s more of a major barrier,” Parberry said.

“We’re calling for this to be fixed,” Lepofsky said, referring to the Ford government.

“We’ve called on Metrolinx to commission an independent accessibility audit of the new Line 5 and the new Line 6. Let’s get an independent expert in to confirm where the barriers are and what needs to be done to fix it.”

A massive ramp and stairs at the Finch West LRT station connects Lines 1 and 6. Accessibility advocates say they're frustrated with Metrolinx for not including an elevator. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll
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